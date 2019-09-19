Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks will return for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Orange County at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and San Antonio at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.
Tulsa Greek Festival: The 59th annual Tulsa Greek Festival will kick off Thursday. The highlight of this event is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Bakery items will be offered, such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Watch dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave. Admission is $5 for adults after 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and all day Saturday-Sunday. Kids are admitted free for the festival, but there is a $5 charge for the Kidzone. For more information, visit tulsagreekfestival.com.
JoJo Siwa: Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is bringing her D.R.E.A.M The Tour to the BOK Center on Friday, Sept. 20. Siwa is a singer, dancer, entrepreneur and the star of Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties. For more ticket information, go to bokcenter.com.