Rickey Smiley Morning Show: Gathering Place, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the park opening, is bringing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to Tulsa in partnership with Perry Broadcasting. The show will be live from 5-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the ONEOK Boathouse Overlook at Gathering Place. Doors open at 4 a.m. A news release announcing the event said the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, led by nationally known stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, is the country’s No. 1 hip-hop morning show in the country. Additional viewing will be on the QuikTrip Great Lawn with food, fun and music. For more, visit gatheringplace.org.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will kick off his You Bother Me Tour at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. In 2018, he became the inaugural winner of Billboard’s comedian of the year award. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Just Between Friends: Just Between Friends continues this week at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.