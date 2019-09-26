“Les Misérables”: Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets: $28-$108. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: An all-star lineup of Disney’s favorite characters will be at this year’s traditional ice-show kick off to the Tulsa State Fair. These shows give audiences of all ages the chance to relive the adventures of “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Coco” and the “Toy Story” movies. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at Expo Square Pavilion, 19th Street and New Haven Avenue. Tickets: $20-$50, admission to fair included in advance purchase tickets. For ticket info, go to tulsastatefair.com/events/2019/disney-on-ice2.
Kansas: The classic rock band Kansas will be celebrating its 1977 hit album “Point of Know Return” during Friday’s performance at the Brady Theater. Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, en route to recording eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums, one platinum live album and two singles that each sold over 1-million copies (“Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”). Tickets for the all ages concert start at $49.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.