“Hamilton”: Celebrity Attractions brings “Hamilton” to the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. Performances this week are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $95-$365 and are available by calling 918-596-7111, or at tulsapac.com.
Backstreet Boys: American vocal group Backstreet Boys will bring its world tour to the BOK Center to promote its latest album, “DNA.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The band’s hits include “I Want It That Way” and “The One.” Tickets start at $26 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Rob Thomas: Grammy winner Rob Thomas, who is touring in support of a new album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Brady Theater. Thomas is best known as the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty. Tickets start at $40.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.