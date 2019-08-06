Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers continue a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Pow Wow of Champions
The Intertribal Indian Club of Tulsa will host its annual Pow Wow of Champions this weekend at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. The Mabee Center will come alive with dance, drum music and song as members of tribal nations throughout the country gather together to honor, strengthen and share traditions with one another and the public. The event will also feature a large arts and crafts market, and traditional foods such as fry bread, corn soup and Indian tacos will also be available. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission is $8 per person, and a weekend wrist band is $15. Admission is free for children 5 years and younger. For more, visit iicot.org.
”Mamma Mia!”
Theatre Tulsa opens its 97th season with the sunny, funny and heartwarming musical based on Swedish pop band ABBA’s famous ’70s songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “SOS.” On the eve of her wedding, a young woman searches for her birth father on a Greek island paradise. Performances this weekend are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 100 E. Second St. Tickets start at $29 and are available at tulsapac.com.