Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back with home games this week at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Ballpark patrons can enjoy $2 general admission and select concessions during Tuesday’s game. For tickets and information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Salsa Tasting Festival: The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its first annual Salsa Tasting Festival, with a jalapeño eating contest, a chihuahua costume contest and more from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can vote on their favorite salsa in three categories — Mild, Hot and Anything Goes. For more information, visit okaquarium.org.
Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning: Balloonists will fill the skies over Muskogee with an array of vibrant colors during the second annual Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. The event will host dozens of balloon pilots and their crews. John Fullbright, the Swon Brothers and country music newcomer Olivia Ooms will provide entertainment. Luminous balloon glows will take place Friday and Saturday and tether rides will be offered, along with fireworks, food trucks, a kids zone, helicopter rides and an “Up, Up and Away” 5k run Saturday morning. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, 7-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Hatbox Field, 4000 Border Ave., in Muskogee. There is a $10 evening entrance fee per car. For more, visit okballoonfestival.com.