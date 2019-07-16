Porter Peach Festival: The Porter Peach Festival celebrates the area’s crop of peaches this week with activities and events perfect for a bright summer day with the family. Purchase or pick peaches at nearby orchards, or head to Porter’s downtown Main Street for arts and crafts, games, live music and a wide variety of fair food. The annual Peach Parade is a highlight, and stick around for free peaches and ice cream, available as long as supplies last. For more information and a schedule of events, visit porterpeachfestivals.com.
Starlight Summer Concert Series: Free concerts continue with the Starlight Concert Band at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Guthrie Green, 111 E. M.B. Brady Street. It’s “Movie Night” and the band will play favorites from “Harry Potter” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and more. The public is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic dinners and even pet dogs (on a leash).
Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma: Green Country’s largest free home-and-garden expo runs Friday-Sunday, July 19-21, at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. It will spotlight the newest products and services for homes, gardens, landscape, furnishings and more. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to coxradiotulsa.com.