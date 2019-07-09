Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers continue a homestand at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will face Springfield at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Circle Cinema Film Festival
The Circle Cinema Film Festival returns for its second year, just in time to blow out the candles on the historic theater’s 91st birthday cake. The festival kicks off Thursday and will feature world premieres, an “Outsiders”-themed after-party, a Hanson virtual-reality experience and cake to be served Monday, the cinema’s opening date in 1928. Tickets to each event are $12, with the exception of the slumber-party event and those noted as free events. All-access passes are available for $175. Tickets for all events are on sale at circlecinema.org and at the box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
An Affair of the Heart
An Affair of the Heart, one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States, is known for its quality and variety of merchandise. Browse hundreds of retailers from across the nation selling one-of-a-kind items, from home decor and furniture to jewelry, gourmet foods and more. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more, visit heartoftulsa.com.
Featured video
What the Ale: High Gravity Brewing Co.'s new barrel-aged membership program and Beer of the Week, 'Sinister Milk Stout'
Keep up with new breweries, taprooms in Tulsa and around the state