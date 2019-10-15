Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa: Visitors to the annual Oktoberfest celebration Thursday through Sunday will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music and, of course, the chicken dance. Savor German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to live Bavarian-style entertainment at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. General admission tickets and packages are available at tulsaoktoberfest.org.
The Charlie Daniels Band: Charlie Daniels and his band will return to The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday. Daniels’ body of work spans from his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his award-winning Southern rock anthems and country hits. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets to the 21-and-older concert are $29.50 to $49.50 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Baby Shark Live!: The musical sensation of “Baby Shark Live!” will make a splash at the BOK Center on Tuesday. The show based on the popular “Baby Shark” children’s song and viral video is a fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live. Young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and more. Tickets are $25 to $65. Go to bokcenter.com.