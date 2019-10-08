“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical returns to the PAC for performances Wednesday through Sunday. Celebrity Attractions brings the latest version of this show, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”) and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings the show’s best-known song, “Memory.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $25. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.
Air Supply: The duo Air Supply, whose soft rock tunes have spanned four decades, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock’s hit singles include “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Even the Nights Are Better.” Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Oklahoma City Thunder: The Oklahoma City Thunder returns to Tulsa’s BOK Center at 8 p.m. Tuesday to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the Thunder’s 11th preseason game at the BOK. Tickets start at $13. Go to bokcenter.com.
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival: Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival at The Castle of Muskogee. This year’s festival will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages. The gates open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets sales end at 10 p.m. For ticket information, go to okcastle.com.