Dane Cook: Actor and stand-up comedian Dane Cook is bringing his Tell It Like It Is Tour to Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino on Thursday. He has released five comedy albums and appeared in Starz’s fantasy TV series “American Gods.” You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets start at $50 and VIP packages are available. Go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Carrie Underwood: Oklahoma country superstar Carrie Underwood will return home Thursday to perform her Cry Pretty tour at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Since winning “American Idol” in 2005, the Checotah native has become one of the most successful artists in any genre, winning multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. Special guests are Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $46-$96 at bokcenter.com.
“Little Shop of Horrors”: In 1982, composer Alan Mencken and writer Howard Ashman turned the 1960 low-budget comedy film “Little Shop of Horrors” into a musical about the unusual plant that only thrives when it is fed human blood. This weekend Tulsa Project Theatre will bring the musical comedy to the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 1-2; 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 1. Tickets are $15-$35. Call 918-596-7111 or go tulsapac.com.
“What the Butler Saw”: The American Theatre Company’s production of the dark comedy “What the Butler Saw” continues this week at the Tulsa PAC. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $26. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Oilers: The Oilers will take to the ice Tuesday at BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. game against the Kansas City Mavericks. For tickets, call 918-632-7825 or go to tulsaoilers.com.