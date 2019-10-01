Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts: Heart, featuring rockers Ann and Nancy Wilson, will brings their Love Alive tour to the BOK Center on Wednesday, with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts plus Sweet Lizzy Project. Heart has sold over 35 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Tickets starts at $39.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Lauren Daigle: Christian singer/songwriter Lauren Daigle is bringing her Look Up Child world tour to the BOK Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Her Grammy-winning single, “You Say,” was on the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and her Grammy-winning album, “Look Up Child,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Daigle will be joined by special guest AHI. Tickets start at $25.50 and are available at bokcenter.com.
Tulsa State Fair: The Tulsa State Fair continues to offer festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more through Sunday. Find all of your favorite foods-on-a-stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For more information, go to tulsastatefair.com.