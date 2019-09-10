Career Fair: The TulsaWorldJobs.com Career Fair is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Expo Square. Get face-to-face interaction between candidates and employers. Multiple job opportunities will be available. For more, visit tulsacareerfair.com.
Just Between Friends: Just Between Friends continues this week at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will kick off his You Bother Me Tour at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. In 2018, he became the inaugural winner of Billboard’s comedian of the year award. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.