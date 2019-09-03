”Hamilton”
Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365, available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com. A lottery will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
The Tulsa Arts District’s regular First Friday Art Crawl will take on a symphonic air as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents its “Symphony in the Park” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Guthrie Green. The free event will conclude with a fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline. For more, visit tulsasymphony.org.
Wizard World Tulsa
Wizard Entertainment Inc., which stages celebrity-packed pop culture conventions around the country, is returning to Tulsa on Friday-Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave. Guest lineup includes Jason Momoa, Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Joe Flanigan, Lou Ferrigno, pro wrestler Kevin Nash and many others. For tickets and a full schedule, visit wizardworld.com.
