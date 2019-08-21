Wild Brew: Wild Brew brings food from area restaurants and first-rate beers together, as well as live entertainment from local musicians. The annual event benefiting The Sutton Avian Research Center is set from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. General admission is $65. VIP patrons receive early admission at 4 p.m. and exclusive access to the VIP lounge for $165. For more, visit wildbrew.org.
Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field. The final home stand of the season includes games against Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and continues with Corpus Christi at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. For tickets and more information, go online to tulsadrillers.com.
Chris Isaak: Chris Isaak, known for his 1950s style and crooner sound, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. His hit songs include “Wicked Game” and “Somebody’s Crying.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $30 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.