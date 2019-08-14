Vince Gill: Oklahoma country music superstar Vince Gill will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Famous for his songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring voice, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name.” Tickets to the 21-and-older show are $75 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Salsa Tasting Festival: The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its first annual Salsa Tasting Festival, with a jalapeño eating contest, a chihuahua costume contest and more from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can vote on their favorite salsa in three categories — Mild, Hot and Anything Goes. For more information, visit okaquarium.org.
Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning: Balloonists will fill the skies over Muskogee with an array of vibrant colors during the second annual Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. The event will host dozens of balloon pilots and their crews. John Fullbright, the Swon Brothers and country music newcomer Olivia Ooms will provide entertainment. Luminous balloon glows will take place Friday and Saturday and tether rides will be offered, along with fireworks, food trucks, a kids zone, helicopter rides and an “Up, Up and Away” 5k run Saturday morning. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday, 7-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Hatbox Field, 4000 Border Ave., in Muskogee. There is a $10 evening entrance fee per car. For more, visit okballoonfestival.com.