Tulsa Drillers: The Tulsa Drillers return for a home stand at ONEOK Field this week. Tulsa will host Frisco at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The Drillers then face Midland at 7:05 p.m. Friday-Monday. Stay for post-game fireworks displays Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information, visit tulsadrillers.com.
Let’s Talk: Mental Health — Adverse Childhood Experiences: The Tulsa World will host a special community forum to openly discuss adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in Oklahoma from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Great Hall in the University of Tulsa’s Student Union, 440 S. Gary Ave. Panelists include TU President Dr. Gerard Clancy, childhood trauma expert Kristin Atchley and columnist Guerin Emig, who was part of a team of writers who presented a series on ACEs. Moderator is Wayne Greene, editorial pages editor for the Tulsa World. The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required by going to bit.ly/acesforum.
Tony Danza: Actor, comedian and singer Tony Danza will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The award-winning actor is best known for his starring roles on “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss?” Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $25 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.