Ashley McBryde: Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will perform at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Cain’s Ballroom. Her major label debut album, “Girl Going Nowhere,” was nominated for a Grammy for best country album. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Cain’s box office, 423 N. Main St., or cainsballroom.com.
Summer Heat International Dance Festival: Three international companies specializing in dances fueled by jazz, hip-hop and contemporary movement will make up Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival. This year’s performances feature M/motions, the company founded by acclaimed contemporary choreographer Manuel Vignoulle; Giordano Dance Chicago, which has been called “America’s original jazz dance company”; and FLY Dance Company, which combines street dance with classical ballet. M/motions will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Giordano Dance Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday and FLY Dance at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available by calling 918-688-6112, or at choregus.org.
Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks will return this week for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host the L.A. Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Phoenix Rising at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.