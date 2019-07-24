54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Show

Ashley McBryde performs “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in April in Las Vegas. She will be at Cain’s Ballroom on Thursday. Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

 Chris Pizzello

Ashley McBryde: Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will perform at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Cain’s Ballroom. Her major label debut album, “Girl Going Nowhere,” was nominated for a Grammy for best country album. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Cain’s box office, 423 N. Main St., or cainsballroom.com.

Summer Heat International Dance Festival: Three international companies specializing in dances fueled by jazz, hip-hop and contemporary movement will make up Choregus Productions’ Summer Heat International Dance Festival. This year’s performances feature M/motions, the company founded by acclaimed contemporary choreographer Manuel Vignoulle; Giordano Dance Chicago, which has been called “America’s original jazz dance company”; and FLY Dance Company, which combines street dance with classical ballet. M/motions will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Giordano Dance Chicago at 8 p.m. Saturday and FLY Dance at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available by calling 918-688-6112, or at choregus.org.

Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks will return this week for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host the L.A. Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Phoenix Rising at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.

