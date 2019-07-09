Woody Guthrie Folk Festival: The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome Guthrie family members, veteran songwriters and festival favorites for the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah. The musical celebration of the folk singer’s birthday will feature Arlo Guthrie, Willie Watson, John Paul White, Jaimee Harris, Joel Rafael, Jamie Lin Wilson, John Fullbright, Count TuTu, Joe Purdy, Nina Gerber, David Amram, the Red Dirt Rangers, Ellis Paul, Randy Crouch and Jacob Tovar. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets are $40 and three-day passes are $120. To purchase and for more information, go to woodyfest.com.
”Why Not??” Comedy Show: Russell Westbrook and Layups2Standup present the “Why Not??” Comedy Show at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Cain’s Ballroom. The comedy lineup will feature Demetrius “Juice” Deason, Ron Taylor, Velly Vel, Alexis Miranda, Lance Woods and Yasamin Bayatfar. Tickets start at $40 and are available online at cainsballroom.com.
1964: The Tribute: The premier — and longest lived — homage to the “lads from Liverpool,” 1964: The Tribute makes its annual return to Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. 1964: The Tribute is unique among Beatles tribute acts in that, instead of trying to present the entire range of the band’s career, it focuses on the few years when John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were a working, touring band. Tickets are $25-$50 and are available by calling 918-596-7111 and at tulsapac.com.