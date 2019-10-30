Trisha Yearwood: Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Trisha Yearwood will perform at the Brady Theater Saturday. Yearwood recently released a new album, “Every Girl,” her first full-length country record in 12 years. For tickets, go to bradytheater.com.
Fall Home Expo: Cooler weather, changing leaves and the upcoming holiday season make it a perfect time for the Fall Home Expo. The free event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. It features 300 booths with the latest home products, a selection of goods to get you ready for the changing seasons and a variety of holiday gift ideas. For more information, go to fallhomeexpo.com.
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival: Stroll through gardens at Gathering Place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and treat your taste buds to food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines during the first Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival. Master chefs and expert wine vintners will be sharing their knowledge. Enjoy food samplings from local restaurants and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 and include 14 tastings. Must be 21 to participate. For information, go to gatheringplace.org.
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo: The 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will take place at the vacated Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Celebrity guests for include Dean Cain, Bill Goldberg and Jennifer Marshall. Tickets are $30 or $49.50 for a weekend pass. Go to tulsapopcultureexpo.com.
Tulsa Oilers: The Tulsa Oilers return to the BOK Center to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For ticket information, go to tulsaoilers.com.