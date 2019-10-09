Tulsa Oilers: The Tulsa Oilers begin their 27th season of minor league hockey at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the BOK Center. The Oilers will take on the Kansas City Mavericks. And fans can get a look at the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup. The hometown hockey team will have home games through April 4. Single game tickets start at $17. Go to tulsaoilers.com.
Tulsa American Film Festival: The Tulsa American Film Festival returns for the third year at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. The event runs Wednesday through Sunday and features American-made independent films of all genres, with a special emphasis on Native American, Latino American and African-American films. Don’t miss filmmaker-based panels, discussions, daily after-parties at local establishments and an outdoor movie-and-music event. For more information, go to tulsaamericanfilmfest.com
“Cats”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical returns to the PAC for performances Wednesday through Sunday. Celebrity Attractions brings the latest version of this show, based on the 2014 Broadway revival, which features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), and Oklahoma City native Keri Rene Fuller as Grizabella the Glamour Cat, who sings the show’s best-known song, “Memory.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $25. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.