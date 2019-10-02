Oak Ridge Boys: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paradise Cove at the River Spirit Casino Resort. In the four decades they have performed, the group has earned multiple Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. Tickets for the 21-and-over concert start at $20. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Art in the Square: Utica Square will host its 25th annual Art in the Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the shopping center at Utica Avenue and 21st Street. Local artists working in pottery, sculpting, stained glass, watercolors and more will display their work. A Kid’s Art Alley in the Yorktown Alley section of the center, will have activities, including face painting, crafts, games and character photo opportunities.
Ballet on the Green: As part of the First Friday Art Crawl, Tulsa Ballet will give a free performance of three works at 7:30 p.m. at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way. Before the performance, Mark Cameron, better known as “Mr. Mark,” will perform for kids of all ages. Go to tulsaballet.org.
Judah & The Lion: Judah & The Lion will perform at the Brady Theater on Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. all-ages event with special guest Flora Cash. The band has found a wide audience with music dubbed “Folk Hop N Roll.” They hit the charts with the gold single “Take It All Back” and their new album is “Pep Talks.” Tickets start at $32.50 and are available at bradytheater.com.