Just Between Friends: Just Between Friends continues this week at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Shop deals on baby clothes and gear, toys, books and more at one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more, visit tulsa.jbfsale.com.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will kick off his You Bother Me Tour at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. In 2018, he became the inaugural winner of Billboard’s comedian of the year award. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $50 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.
Restaurant Week: Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, Sept. 15, with more than 50 area restaurants taking part in the 13th annual event offering special prie-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, as well as specialty drinks. A portion of the proceeds from these meals and libations will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for its Food for Kids programming. Prices for the Restaurant Week specials are $15 for a two- to three-course lunch, $22 for two to three courses at brunch, and $20 to $45 for dinner, depending on the number of courses included. Signature cocktail prices vary by location. A full list of participating restaurants, along with complete menus, can be found at tulsapeople.com/restaurantweek.