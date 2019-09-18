Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival: Stroll through landscape gardens and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines at Gathering Place at the Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from favorite local restaurants and serenades of string musicians and nonstop live entertainment. Tickets for tasting will be available for purchase. gatheringplace.org
Tulsa Roughnecks: The Tulsa Roughnecks will return for matches at ONEOK Field. Tulsa will host Orange County at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and San Antonio at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. For tickets, go online to roughnecksfc.com.
Gabriel Iglesias: Gabriel Iglesias will perform at River Spirit Casino Resort on Friday, Sept. 20. One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias is known as Fluffy. He has appeared in films, on television and voiced many animated characters. For information, go to riverspirittulsa.com
JoJo Siwa: Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is coming to the BOK Center on Friday, Sept. 20. Siwa is a singer, dancer, entrepreneur and the star of Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties. For more information, go to bokcenter.com.