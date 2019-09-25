Tulsa State Fair: The Tulsa State Fair will entertain festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more from Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore. For ticket info, go to tulsastatefair.com.
Peter & The Wolf’: Tulsa Ballet II will present “Peter & the Wolf,” an original ballet choreographed by Ma Cong, in a special matinee performance, part of the Hardesty Children’s Series. Based on Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale for children,” “Peter and the Wolf” is the story of a young boy who must make up for his mischievous antics by saving the village from a marauding wolf. Performances are 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa Ballet, 1212 E. 45th Place. Tickets are $10. Call 918-749-6006 or go to tulsaballet.org.
“Les Misérables”: Celebrity Attractions is opening its 2019-2020 Broadway season with “Les Misérables,” in a revised production that debuted on Broadway in 2014. It draws some of its visual inspiration from the paintings of Victor Hugo, on whose epic novel the musical is based. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets start at $28. Call 918-596-7111 or go to tulsapac.com.