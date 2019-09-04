Bluegrass & Chili Festival: The 40th annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival will bring two days of live music and chili to downtown Wagoner this weekend. The festival draws tens of thousands of visitors each year and will feature a car show, Kiddie Korral and more. Performers this year include Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, The Cleverlys, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Edgar Loudermilk and more. The popular Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-Off is set for Saturday. Admission is free. For more, visit bluegrasschilifest.com.
”Hamilton”: Presented by Celebrity Attractions, “Hamilton” continues at the Tulsa PAC. The blockbuster musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Ron Chernow’s biography, tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton in a show that combines musical styles, from jazz and Broadway to blues and hip-hop, a multiracial cast and Andy Blankenbuehler’s high-flying choreography to show how America in the 1700s is very much like America in the 21st century. The final performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $95-$365, available by calling 918-596-7111 or at tulsapac.com. A lottery will offer 40 seats per performance for $10. For information, go to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
Pepe Aguilar: Mexican-American singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Grammy winner has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. Tickets to the 21-and-older show start at $70 and are available at riverspirittulsa.com.