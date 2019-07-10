Here’s the Russell Westbrook news you’ve been waiting for:
Asked to identify his five favorite comedians of all time, he mentioned Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac and Robin Harris.
What? You were expecting something else?
Westbrook is presenting a “Why Not?” Layups2Standup comedy show Thursday, July 11, at Cain’s Ballroom. His longtime friend Demetrius “Juice” Deason, a comedian, is hosting the event, which will benefit Tyler Lockett’s Light It Up Foundation.
Deason’s five favorite comedians are Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Deon Cole and Bernie Mac.
The lists were supplied by Rashonna Moore, who is working with Westbrook and Deason to publicize the comedy show.
Moore also sent a video of Westbrook reminding people in Oklahoma to check out the event.
“It’s going to be an amazing show myself and Juice are putting on,” the Oklahoma City Thunder guard said in the video. “Hope to see you guys there. We’ve got some amazing comedians. It’s going to be an amazing show. Juice is going to do his thing. I’m going to be there doing my thing as well, whatever that is. I hope to see you guys there. Grab your tickets now. Don’t forget. It’s going to be an amazing show. See you soon.”
For tickets, go to www.cainsballroom.com.