Locals will want to watch Sunday’s Emmy Awards to see how a pair of local entertainers fare in the competition.
Tulsa native Bill Hader received four Emmy Award nominations for the second season of his HBO comedy, “Barry,” for which he won an Emmy last year as best actor in a comedy series in its debut season.
In addition, Steven Castillo (a Bishop Kelley High School graduate) is nominated, along with the rest of the “Saturday Night Live” writing team, for best writing for a variety show.
Hader is again nominated as best actor in a comedy series for “Barry,” which he co-created and serves as executive producer. The show is also nominated for best comedy, which resulted in a producing nomination for Hader.
In the acting category, Hader will compete against Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”).
In addition, Hader (a Cascia Hall graduate) was nominated in two other categories for the show — best directing of a comedy series as well as best writing of a comedy series.
In “Barry,” Hader plays a hitman from the Midwest who goes to Los Angeles and hopes to change his future by becoming a serious actor.
“Barry” received 17 nominations overall for its second season on HBO, which has already renewed the show for a third season.