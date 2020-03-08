The Sangerye family hunts monsters.
If, as a reader, you tag along on a hunt, be prepared to find not just monsters, but references to a tragic slice of Tulsa’s history.
Bitter Root is a comic book series published by Image Comics, the company that provided a launching pad for “The Walking Dead.”
The protagonists in Bitter Root are the Sangeryes, an African-American family that fights a never-ending battle to combat and extinguish monsters born out of racism, intolerance and hate. Real historical events, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, are woven into the series.
HBO’s 2019 “Watchmen” series introduced TV viewers to the Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Bitter Root, optioned by Legendary Pictures, may introduce moviegoers to the massacre. In October, it was announced that Ryan Coogler will produce the Bitter Root film adaptation. Coogler’s body of work includes directing the Academy Award-nominated superhero film “Black Panther.”
Progress update?
“There is stuff I can’t talk about, but, yes, there is progress and it’s good progress, for sure,” said David F. Walker, part of the creative team on the Bitter Root comic series. “Usually, at this point in the game, you start to get that feeling of whether or not they are really serious, whoever optioned it, and Legendary is really, really serious.”
Walker is a co-writer with Chuck Brown, and the series is illustrated by Sanford Greene.
Bitter Root was nominated for a 2019 Eisner Award (the Oscars of the comic industry) in the category of best new series, and Entertainment Weekly called Bitter Root one of the best new series of the year.
Between Bitter Root and the “Watchmen” TV series, the entertainment world is introducing the events from 99 years ago in Tulsa to people who otherwise might not know the Tulsa Race Massacre ever happened.
Walker and Damon Lindelof of “Watchmen” appear to have had a common reaction when they (separately) learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Why am I just now finding out about this?
Said Lindelof in an interview with the Los Angeles Times: “I consider myself a student of U.S. history and I thought, ‘How did this slip through the cracks?’ I felt incredible shame and guilt. I could have taken that shame and guilt and internalized it. Instead, I said, ‘I’m going to put that in ‘Watchmen.’ ”
Walker said he became aware of the Tulsa Race Massacre about 10 or 15 years ago because of a decades-old song. The Gap Band was a Tulsa-based group that got its name from Tulsa streets — Greenwood, Archer and Pine. In 1982, the band’s song “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” was released and pushed enough of the right buttons to earn eternal airplay.
Walker loves the song. He was listening to it once and someone casually mentioned to him, “Oh, you know that song is about the bombing of Black Wall Street, right?”
What? And what’s Black Wall Street?
Curious, Walker dove into research. He could find no evidence that tied the song (the lyrics are about a girl) to the Tulsa Race Massacre, but he was enlightened nonetheless by his hunt for information. He said he was surprised by the scope of what happened in 1921.
“A city, a whole section of a city, was burned to the ground,” he said. “There is this part of me that didn’t want to believe it, but I think that’s sort of how we are conditioned in the U.S. is to automatically disbelieve something like that.”
The first mention of Tulsa came midway through the second issue of Bitter Root. Walker said readers asked, “What’s the significance of Tulsa?” Keep reading. You’ll find out soon.
The initial story arc was five issues and has been collected into trade paperback form. To give readers something to chew on during a dormant period between the fifth and sixth issues, a Bitter Root Red Summer Special was published in July 2019. Red Summer is a term used to describe 1919 attacks on African-Americans in U.S. cities. The Red Summer Special included a six-page story depicting the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with an introductory panel showing the pilot of a small aircraft hurling dynamite onto Black Wall Street.
Brown and Greene had been working to develop Bitter Root before asking Walker aboard. The seed idea was a story about a family of monster hunters during the Harlem Renaissance. With input from all, the story they chose to tell was one where monsters become a metaphor for racial injustice, hatred and bigotry.
“And then from there came the idea of, well, there should be another type of monster — like the victims of that sort of intolerance,” Walker said.
Future issues will feature a brief return to Tulsa, plus visits to Boley, Oklahoma, and northeastern Oklahoma. Walker said the series will introduce the concepts of Native Americans in the Bitter Root world.
How it came together
Dexter Nelson II is the curator of comics for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, which is expected to open in 2021. Nelson was intrigued by the idea of a black family of monster hunters in Bitter Root and had no idea about the Tulsa connection until reading the series.
Because of that connection, every issue of the series so far has been collected for inclusion in OKPOP.
“I love how the creative team behind Bitter Root uses afro-futurism as a lens to view not only the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but the impact of racial trauma,” Nelson said.
An antagonist in Bitter Root is a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The trauma he suffered transformed him into a monster.
Said a character in the series: “I lost my family in Tulsa in ’21. I lay buried in rubble next to the corpses of my children. And amidst the fire and smoke and blood and tears, I was born again. I was given purpose.”
Nelson isn’t just an admirer of the series. He’s a contributor. At the back of each issue is a text piece from a scholar or professional. Nelson elaborated on the events of 1921 when he provided the text piece for the Bitter Root Red Summer Special.
“I started emailing (Bitter Root back matter curator and editor) John Jennings before the series premiered about a museum exhibit he helped create at the University of California at Riverside,” Nelson said. “From there, we started exchanging emails, and when it came time to fill the back matter for the annual, he thought of me.”
The text piece in another issue was titled “Building Black Utopia.” Written by Stacey Robinson, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois, it mentioned Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and fictional Wakanda from “Black Panther” lore.
Said Walker about the text pages: “That’s just something that was really important to all of us on the team. We recognized the fact that we were in a very fortunate place to be entertaining people through a popular medium. And, with that responsibility, if we are going to be dropping things and references and bits of information about real life, we should expand on that a little bit, and that’s how the whole thing came together.”
‘How come I didn’t know?’
Clearly, said Walker, there was some sort of synchronicity in the creative universe that “Watchmen” and the Bitter Root creators decided to include the Tulsa Race Massacre in their stories.
Walker said there was a debate on Twitter over who trod Tulsa ground first. Was it Bitter Root or “Watchmen”? He said he doesn’t care. There’s a bigger mission.
“The moment the first person came to me and said I never heard of (the race massacre) before or I never heard of the Red Summer before, I was like, OK, my job is done,” Walker said.
Asked if Bitter Root has generated response from Tulsans, he said, “We have gotten a little bit. It seems to me the voices who speak the loudest are usually the angriest about something. So the fact that we didn’t hear any angry responses was great, to me. And I do a fair amount of conventions. I did meet someone from Tulsa at a convention last year, and they just expressed their gratitude that we included a bit of regional history. But the feedback from most people in general was, ‘I didn’t know about this,’ and it’s always the same thing. ‘How come I didn’t know about this?’ ”
Ultimately, what does Walker want to happen because Bitter Root is being published?
“First and foremost, it sounds almost shallow to say, but I just would like people to be entertained,” he said.
“That’s my primary job as a writer of entertainment. I’m one of those people who is endlessly fascinated and wants to learn about new things, or things that are new to me and are old. I think that’s part of it. I think the history of the black experience in America is not all that well recorded and anything that we can do to engage people and get them interested is a good thing, so that’s what I would like to do more of is get people talking and wondering and looking stuff up.”
