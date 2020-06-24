One of the Tulsa areas most popular food festivals — the Bixby Green Corn Festival — is happening this weekend.
The downtown festival is full of old-fashioned, family-oriented fun that celebrates the area’s agricultural heritage. Running Thursday, June 25-Saturday, June 27, it features live music, arts and crafts, food and a carnival.
Find live music at The New Charlie Young Event Park’s stage in downtown Bixby (1 block south and east of 151st and Memorial Drive). The park is surrounded by food and craft booths and is the site of most of the festival’s games and contests.
Event organizers are asking guests to be mindful of CDC guidelines for social distancing and there will be hand sanitizer stations available.
In preparation for the event, be aware some streets are closed in downtown Bixby for construction. For details of the streets closed for the festival and the construction, please go to facebook.com/BixbyOptimistClub. There will be no parade this year.
Event organizers recommend that the best places to park will be at the First Baptist Church on Breckenridge and at the elementary school. Come from Riverview on Breckenridge to access the First Baptist parking lot. Breckenridge will be closed to through traffic from Memorial. Vendor booths will be set up on part of Breckenridge.
2020 Green Corn Festival – June 25–27
Thursday June 25th
Carnival – 6– 11 p.m.
Grand Opening Ceremony – 6:45 p.m.
Free roasting ears while they last – 7:30 p.m.
Gospel Music – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday June 26th
Carnival – 6– 11 p.m.
Music – 6 – 8:15 p.m.
AVA Voice Spotlight – between bands
Music – 8:45pm – 11:00pm
Saturday June 27th
Carnival – Noon – 11 p.m.
Sign Up Box Turtles & Bull Frog Races – 8:30 a.m.
Box Turtle Races – 9 a.m.
Bull Frog Races – 9:30 a.m.
Hula Hoop Contest – 11:30 a.m.
Corn Eating Contest – Noon
3 Legged Race – 12:30 p.m.
2 Legged Jump Race – 1 p.m.
8 Legged Race – 1:30 p.m.
Football Toss Contest – 2 p.m.
Watermelon Eating Contest – 2:30 p.m.
Limbo – 3 p.m.
Balloon Toss – 3:30 p.m.
Egg Toss – 4 p.m.
Nickel in the Haystack – 4:30 p.m.
Music – 6 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
AVA Voice Spotlight – between bands
Music – 9:15 p.m. - midnight