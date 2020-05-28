Black Wall Street Gallery will reopen for tours on Monday, June 1, in commemoration of the 99th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with two unique shows featuring local artists Eddye K. Allen and Charica Daugherty.
The gallery is located at 10 N. Greenwood Ave., Suite B, next to Lefty’s on Greenwood. The gallery is in compliance with local and national health official guidelines for public spaces.
Gallery hours for the first week are 1-7 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Beginning on June 9, the gallery will be open Wednesday-Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, gallery owner and curator Ricco Wright will offer one-hour tours by appointment; schedule an appointment at bwsgallery.com.
Social distancing of six feet will be observed. Face masks will be required, and available for purchase for guests who arrive without their own covering.
“We are excited to reopen to our community for stimulating discussions in an inspiring setting where everyone feels safe and comfortable,” Wright said.
Wright said the artists featured in June have extremely distinct styles. Allen’s “Black Wall Street Forever” is a collection of oil pastel and acrylic on canvas depicting scenes from pre-1921 Black Wall Street, Tulsa, and pop culture, while Daugherty’s “Madame X Josephine” features colorful oil portraits of men and women from a Victorian era.
For more: bwsgallery.com.