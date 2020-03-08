My first experience with “Star Wars” took place a long time ago in a place far, far away from any movie theater.
It was early summer in 1977, and I was driving to my after-school job, having only recently been approved by the state of Oklahoma to drive unaccompanied.
The AM radio in the car — a 1966 dark purple Ford Fairlane that was about as easy to handle as a Sherman tank — was tuned to one of the two major pop stations in the city.
The song that had been playing finished, and after a slight pause, without any introduction, out of the car radio’s tinny little speaker came a blast of noise unlike anything I had heard before, so unexpected and startling I slammed on the breaks.
That initial crash was followed by heraldic horns that stuttered and surged until resolving into a heroic march.
It was the first time I had heard the composition known simply as “Main Title,” John Williams’ overture to what would become one of the most enduring sagas in the history of film.
Once the announcer said what I had just heard was part of the soundtrack to a soon-to-be-released film called “Star Wars,” I immediately drove to the nearest store that sold records and bought a copy. And I ended up arriving at work 20 minutes late.
I must have listened to the soundtrack’s two discs dozens of times before the movie showed up in a Tulsa theater. And the explosion of sound that accompanies the words “Star Wars” on the screen never fails to thrill.
The Tulsa Symphony will try to re-create that thrill — along with all the moments of movie music magic that make up Williams’ score — when it presents “Star Wars in Concert,” performing the score live as the film is projected above the orchestra.
What I’ve always liked about that opening blast in the “Star Wars” theme is that it is just THERE, a chord without beginning, a sound that explodes out of nowhere. Yet it is also recognizable — something created using acoustic instruments that people have used to make music for centuries.
That was something director George Lucas wanted when he first approached Williams about “Star Wars.” As Williams writes in the album’s liner notes, “George felt that since the picture was so original and so highly different in all of its physical orientations — creatures unknown, places unseen, noises unheard of — that the music should be on a fairly familiar emotional level … he wanted a dichotomy to his visuals, an almost 19th century romantic symphonic score against these yet unseen sights.”
It was Williams’ suggestion that an original score would be better than Lucas’ idea of using existing compositions, as Stanley Kubrick did for “2001: A Space Odyssey.” It would allow for the development and employment of distinctive thematic elements that would give the score, and the film, a stronger sense of unity.
My copy of the soundtrack included an insert with Williams’ comments on the music, describing the major themes that are the building blocks of the score: the “fairytale princess” melody that is Princess Leia’s theme; the English horn-ladened theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi; the bassoons, muted trombones and other low-pitched instruments that give the Darth Vader theme its menace; the sound of aliens trying their hand at Benny Goodman-style swing music that is “Cantina Band.”
The score also was the first time Williams used an established orchestra to record the soundtrack — in this case, the London Symphony Orchestra, with whom Williams would work to record the music for the next five “Star Wars” films.
Williams’ score for “Star Wars” — which is what this film will always be called in my mind, none of that “Episode IV: A New Hope” business — would win the Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award and the BAFTA Award for best score.
And if you are thinking it might be fun to hear this music performed live, you should have made the jump to light speed some weeks ago — the concert is sold out.
