The Blue Dome District will host its final "Blue Dome Pop-Up Shops" weekend, featuring works by local artists and artisans for those wanting to "shop local" for their holiday gifts.
Different artists will be featured each day. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Blue Dome Building, 202 S. Elgin Ave.
Artists for the final weekend will be:
Friday, Dec. 20: Pecan Creek Winery, Figments of Imagination, Soaplahoma, Positive Pearls
Saturday, Dec. 21: Tiny Things by Bowen, Figments of Imagination, Soaplahoma, Lisa Regan/Garden Deva
Sunday, Dec. 22: Short Mountain Sundries, Figments of Imagination, Soaplahoma, Peridot Twins