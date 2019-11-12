The Blue Dome Building, 202 S. Elgin Ave., is hosting a series of pop-up shops each weekend, featuring all local artists and artisans selling their wares.
In addition, the Blue Dome District will also be the site of the 10th annual Thanksgiving event by Live Local, Give Local, where some 1,000 turkeys will be given away to families in need.
The pop-up shops will feature a different group of creators each day, many of whom will be making special items for the holidays, including ornaments and seasonal decor. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
The Live Local, Give Local event will be held 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. A joint effort by the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Emergency Infant Services, Iron Gate and Lawyers Fighting Hunger, Live Local, Give Local empowers donors to support local organizations providing help and hope in the fight against hunger in the Tulsa area.
In addition to a turkey, each family will be provided with a reusable grocery bag that will be filled with 22 other items to complete their Thanksgiving meal.
RUB BBQ Food Truck will be onsite handing out pulled pork sandwiches to those who are in attendance and Cool Ray Coffee Truck will be providing coffee and hot chocolate.
The artists who will be at the Blue Dome Nov. 15-17 are:
Friday: Todd Sparks, Mickel Yantz, With All My heART, Stephanie Bayles Illustrator
Saturday: Inspired Wire Designs, Southwest Silhouettes, With All My heART, Tee’s Trees
Sunday: Joshua Cook’s Creative Impulses, Southwest Silhouettes, With All My heART, Lucky LuLu
Artists for the weekend of Nov. 22 – 24 will be:
Friday: Crazy Coaster Chicks, Optic Momentum, Christopher Westfall Fine Art, Monica’s Vintage Jewels
Saturday: Monica’s Vintage Jewels, Soul Fiction Factory, Optic Momentum, Doug Summers Art
Sunday: Cockatoo Creative Arts, Optic Momentum, Monica’s Vintage Jewels, The Sarong Lady
For more information, go to the Blue Dome District's Facebook page.