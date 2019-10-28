The Blue Dome District, centered around the landmark building at the corner of Second Street and Elgin Avenue in downtown Tulsa, will be hosting a series of pop-up markets each weekend in November and December, featuring original works by local artists and artisans.
The first weekend, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3, will feature Christopher Westfall Fine Art, Todd Sparks, Carlie J. Design, and Amber Michele Art from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, and Crazy Coaster Chicks, Makings of Mine, Carlie J. Design, Crittermaille from 10 a.m-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
The second set of merchants, who will set up shop Nov. 8-10, will include David Savage Art, Kelly’s Soaps, UnCanny Creations, and Lake Station Crafts from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8; David Savage Art, Kelly’s Soaps, UnCanny Creations, and Jack & Lynne Gossett Designs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 9; and Scribbles by Maurie, Toni Perry Studios, UnCanny Creations, and Wildly UnLadylike from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
Merchants for subsequent weekends will be announced on the Blue Dome Pop-Up Shops' Facebook Page.
Earlier this year, organizers of the annual Blue Dome Arts Festival, which focused on local and regional artists, announced that it was cancelling the festival. However, former festival director Jo Armstrong wanted to work with many of the festival's artists and provide a new venue for them to show and sell their work.
Many artists will be making special items for the holidays, including ornaments and seasonal décor, as well as running special promotions.