You may get a kick — a dropkick, really — out of Jackie Tohn’s skill set:
She has performed stand-up comedy since she was a teen.
She’s a singer and recording artist. She was on season eight of “American Idol.”
She’s an actor and, by extension, a wrestler. She plays the character Melrose in a Netflix series (“GLOW”) about female professional wrestlers.
Here’s your chance to get a ringside seat: Tohn is coming to Tulsa for the 2019 Blue Whale Comedy Festival.
Staged at multiple venues across the Tulsa Arts District, the Blue Whale Comedy Festival will take place primarily at Cain’s Ballroom, where Michelle Wolf, Nicole Byer, Matteo Lane, DJ Pryor, Rae Sanni and Late Late Breakfast co-creators Tyler Jackson and Danny Maupin will perform this weekend.
Tohn will be the featured attraction at a Blue Whale Comedy Festival kickoff party scheduled 8 p.m. Thursday at Duet, 108 N. Detroit.
Tohn was asked which of her skills she will tap into for her Tulsa appearance. What if, she joked, she just started acting?
“Hey you guys, we’re doing a serious monologue tonight,” she feigned. “I hope you guys like acting. I would ask that you be silent during these next 30 minutes.”
Seriously, because Tohn is a musical comedian, she will perform musical comedy.
“But I kind of want to act in sort of an Andy Kaufman way,” she said. “I think that would be so funny.”
Longtime “Saturday Night Live” viewers may recall the late, great Kaufman and his unique performances during the early days of the series. Vintage SNL is part of Tohn’s story. She grew up admiring and mimicking one of the show’s original cast members.
“I had a Gilda Radner greatest hits VHS tape and I played it in my VCR in my bedroom like every day and I memorized every sketch and every character and was obsessed with it,” she said.
Clarification: She watched it every day until it went kablooey.
“I don’t know how it broke,” she said. “I remember it being in the VHS player when I was a kid and then, like, just exploding and then pulling the ribbons out of the thing. Maybe my brother sabotaged it because I watched it too much. It’s anyone’s guess. My ‘Beaches’ VHS took a good beating, too, because I watched that constantly.”
Tohn (follow her on Instagram at @jackietohn) has talked about the Radner VHS tape in many interviews, but she can’t talk about it too much since it helped her land a job that changed her life. She auditioned for, and got, the role of Radner in a 2018 Netflix film (“A Futile and Stupid Gesture”) that retraced the history of National Lampoon.
“I think they wanted a famous person and a ‘name’ because they had Joel McHale playing Chevy Chase and Seth Green playing Christopher Guest and part of the bit was who are all these famous people (playing?)” Tohn said. “They couldn’t get someone to do Gilda. So I went into this audition and what I did in the audition was like a make-or-break situation.”
Tohn wanted to capitalize on an opportunity to show she had a Gilda vibe, so she revisited many of a Radner’s SNL characters during the audition even though the movie was set prior to SNL. Tohn frizzed out her hair. She changed costumes. She adjusted her voice.
“Our speaking voices are just like both raspy and kind of jewish, so it wasn’t such a long way to go to do the voices because we were kind of starting in the same place,” Tohn said. “So I just went in there and I went over the top. I memorized all the scenes that they asked for. I wrote a song for it. I did half her characters from SNL.”
Tohn said it was an incredible experience to play Radner and work with amazing people on the film. It was the gift that keeps on giving because it led to “GLOW.”
When Tohn auditioned for “GLOW,” casting director Jennifer Euston already knew her because Euston’s mentor, Allison Jones, had cast Tohn as Gilda. It was the foot in the door that Tohn needed.
Said Tohn: “People often say to me, when you played Gilda Radner or you took on ‘GLOW,’ how did you decide to take the role? And I always giggle because that’s a question you ask Cate Blanchett. Take the role? I didn’t have any other opportunities. Of course I was going to take the role. Someone could have said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this non-speaking part in a Pier 1 commercial?’ Of course. I was an actor. I was taking anything that came along.”
Then — boom — came back-to-back dream projects. The “boom” could be a sound effect from Tohn’s “GLOW” work. She was asked if her experiences on the series that make her wish she could’ve been a pro wrestler.
“No,” she said. “But my experiences on ‘GLOW’ are kind of cool because I never considered myself an athlete. I really didn’t do too much kicking, throwing or catching my entire life. I was a theater kid. I was going on auditions. I was a kid actor. I have been acting since I was 9. I wasn’t playing sports and doing gymnastics or doing what a lot of other kids were doing. I was on ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘The Nanny’ and just being a funny, weird kid doing stand-up when I was 14.”
Tohn didn’t know what the physical requirements would be when she auditioned for “GLOW.” She said people are shocked to learn the actors do their own stunts and do not have stunt doubles.
“When you are seeing me body-slamming Ellen Wong, I am body-slamming Ellen Wong. When you see Marianna Palka or Kia Stevens crucifix me and drop me to the ground ... that’s just happening. That’s just actresses beating the crap out of each other. And so it’s really cool because what show do you get to be a comic, a serious actress and a wrestler? What? It’s crazy.”
Fringe benefit? During a phone interview, Tohn was told she’s now capable of delivering a butt-whipping to Kris Allen and Adam Lambert, the top finishers during her season on “American Idol.”
Responded Tohn, “Thank you so much. There’s a very good chance I could have done that before ‘Glow,’ but I thank you for your confidence now. I love those guys.”