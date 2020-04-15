Andrea Bocelli's "Music for Hope," his solo concert that was live-streamed on Easter Sunday from the Duomo in Milan, Italy, drew more than 2.8 million viewers during the original 30-minute performance.
Accompanied only by organist Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang a carefully chosen selection of pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion, including the Bach/Gounod setting of "Ave Maria" and Franck’s "Panis Angelicus."
Bocelli closed with "Amazing Grace," for which he was shown making his way out of the cathedral, in silence, and onto the steps facing a totally deserted piazza – an unprecedented sight for the national and international landmark – to sing the first verse completely unaccompanied.
The concert, which was streamed live on YouTube, has since been viewed more than 35 million times, making it one of the biggest musical live-stream performances of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history.
"Music For Hope" has since been covered in more than 100 countries worldwide, and continues to trend globally across YouTube and social media platforms.
In a statement, Andrea Bocelli said, “I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction, that has gone beyond our highest expectations. For an artist, yesterday’s event is the reason for the sacrifices of a lifetime; for a believer and a Catholic as I am, it was further confirmation of the benevolent smile with which the Heavenly Father looks to his children.
"Thanks to everyone who worked in the shadows for weeks, from management to the record label, and especially to all of those who have shared this moment with us, to stay truly united,” Bocelli said.