The eighth annual Dodgebrawl tournament, presented by 2 Fellas Moving Company, raised more than $3,500 for local charities and non-profits.
A news release said the event drew more than 2,000 guests and hosted 250 participants.
“With an incredible eighth year, Dodgebrawl continues to be a staple event for BOK Center and a Tulsa favorite," BOK Center general manager Casey Sparks said. "A big thanks goes out to all of the sponsors, the participating teams and guests. The chance to give back to the community is the most special part of this annual event and we look forward to hosting it every year."
Dodgebrawl was created and promoted by SMG Tulsa to diversify the event mix while also giving back to the community. Each team selected a charity to represent. The top three winning teams won prize money for their charities, as did the team with the best name and team with the best uniforms.
The top teams: First place, A-Town benefiting United Way of Southwest Oklahoma; second place, Deadly Dodging Dinos benefiting Abundant Rein Horse Riding Center; third place, Below Average Joes benefiting The Cricket Foundation. Below Average Joes also won best team name.
The Gumps, winners in the best uniform category, represented Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma
Dodgebrawl made its debut in July of 2012 and has continued to attract big crowds to downtown Tulsa. This year, 46 teams participated in the tournament. Each year, the SMG staff aims to make the event bigger and better for the Tulsa community.
Dodgebrawl 2019 was presented by 2 Fellas Moving Company. Other partners include FOX 23, Pepsi-Mountain Dew Liberty Brew, Rock n Rock Tequila, Tulsa Community College, Shock Top, A-Best Roofing, BlueStone Natural Resources, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marines, KMOD, 92.1 The Beat, The Buzz and our friends at iHeart Media. This event was coordinated and produced by SMG Tulsa Special Events.