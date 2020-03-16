BOK Center announced that three upcoming events — an Alan Jackson concert, Monster Jam and Smoke & Guns — are being rescheduled, and a new date has been announced for a Toby Mac concert that was rescheduled.
The new Toby Mac date is Aug. 5. Purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. If for some reason you cannot attend the new date, refunds will be obtained from the original point of purchase through May 31, according to an advisory from the Toby Mac tour.
Jackson's March 26 concert has been postponed until June 25. Tickets for the concert will be honored at the rescheduled date.
Smoke & Guns has been rescheduled to June 20. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
Monster Jam was originally scheduled for March 28 and March 29. A new date will be announced later.