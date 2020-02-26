A signing for a debut book by Tulsa author and police officer Jonathan McCann will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Barnes & Noble, 8620 E. 71st St.
According to a news release, “A Moral Dilemma” is a fiction thriller that follows probate attorney Connor Briggs in his quest to eliminate society’s most sickening offenders one murder at a time.
While Briggs learns there are some on his side that he can rely on, there are others who soon want to see him behind bars. With a newfound ally, Briggs will embark on an intriguing journey that will leave readers questioning if he’s a hero or a hazard.
“I decided many years ago that I wanted to write a novel,” McCann said in the release. “The desire was there, but the inspiration was lacking. Something had to change. In the summer of 2019, I abandoned suburban life and moved out to the country to lead a more simplistic lifestyle. I’d sit on my porch late at night after my shift as a police officer, and I just started writing. I’d listen to the sounds of nature, or if the weather decided otherwise I’d listen to the rain beating against the tin roof. With those sounds, my head was clear and the inspiration was found. Approximately five months later, I wrote the final chapter of ‘A Moral Dilemma’ and was blessed to find a publisher who saw my vision.”
“A Moral Dilemma” was released Feb. 25 through through Yorkshire Publishing.