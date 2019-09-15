For years, Joe Hight wasn’t sure he should even try to tell the story of his older brother Paul’s troubled life and senseless death.
Then, while going through some of his brother’s papers, Hight found a line that his brother had written that moved him deeply.
“He had written, ‘I miss my true vocation, which was to help people,’ ” Hight said. “That’s when I realized that, by telling Paul’s story through this book, it would be a way that I could try to help fulfill that vocation.”
Hight, an award-winning journalist who now holds the Edith Kinney Gaylord Endowed Chair of Journalism Ethics at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, has published “Unnecessary Sorrow: A Journalist Investigates the Life and Death of His Older Brother, Ordained, Discarded, Slain by Police.”
The book traces the life of Hight’s brother Paul, whose ambition to serve as a priest in the Catholic Church was undone by his mental illness.
Paul Hight was ordained in 1968, and served for a time as a chaplain at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester before moving to Tulsa, where he worked with congregations that included Holy Family Cathedral, Christ the King, Church of the Madalene and Sts. Peter and Paul.
“When he first came to Tulsa, he served as the liaison for Neighbor for Neighbor, and that job really emphasized for him the importance of providing for the poor,” Hight said. “He saw the whole concept of giving back in very stark, black-and-white terms, that you had to take care of those in need.”
However, it was during this time when those around Paul Hight began to notice something was amiss.
“One day, a young woman who had been sent to be counseled by my brother told a secretary at the church that something was wrong with Father Paul,” Hight said. “She said that he wasn’t making sense at all. They went to look for him, and when they found him, he was outside staring up at the sky.
“There were other issues, as well,” he said. “Paul would be found in an almost catatonic state or he was wandering off during the night. He said he was hearing voices, seeing things that weren’t there.”
Hight’s brother would ultimately be diagnosed as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia — a condition that caught his family completely off-guard.
“At first, my father thought that maybe someone had slipped him a drug like LSD — it was the late 1960s, early ’70s,” Hight said. “That has been known to create paranoid episodes but nothing like the sustained problems Paul was having.”
Paul Hight would ultimately be removed from the priesthood — laicized or defrocked — which was for him a terrible blow.
“He remained to the end of his life someone who felt deeply about the priesthood, who believed that, as he had been ordained, he was a priest for life,” Hight said. “And he had a great deal of grief and guilt over this, that the thing he wanted to devote his life to had been taken away because of something over which he had no control.”
Then, in December 2000, while living in Oklahoma City, Paul Hight had a moment of crisis. Police were called, and when Hight approached officers holding a knife, he was shot and killed.
“Something had happened that affected him deeply, caused him to go off his medications, and that led to this crisis and confrontation,” Joe Hight said. “That’s the reason why I began working on this book in the first place — I wanted to know, as best I could, what happened that night.”
Hight was able to obtain hundreds of pages of documents, from law enforcement, the Catholic Diocese in Tulsa and other sources, as well as information gathered by lawyers and a private detective the family hired to piece together Paul Hight’s story, from his boyhood in Guthrie to his death.
“I want to make it plain — this is not an anti-Catholic Church book, or anti-law enforcement,” Joe Hight said. “It’s not anti-the mental health system. My hope is that this book will spark discussions about the issues that these systems have and that affect the people who work within those systems.”
That is why a portion of the sales of Hight’s book from the events he will hold this week in Tulsa and Oklahoma City will be donated to the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, an organization for which he has high praise.
“That’s why I felt it was fitting to launch the book in Tulsa because this is where Mental Health Association Oklahoma has its headquarters,” he said.
Hight said the constant labeling of, and attacks against, people suffering from mental illnesses only proves that the outdated and inaccurate stigmas associated with these diseases continue to exist.
“And if anything, those stigmas are worse today,” he said. “One out of four people in this country has some form of mental illness — in other words, just about every family in America is touched by mental illness. And yet these people are forced to hide the fact that they are suffering from an illness our society doesn’t want to have to deal with.
“But we need to deal with it,” Hight said. “We need to turn to those who can help us understand what these people are going through, how they are suffering and bring them back into our society because they deserve to be a part of our society.”
