Rocklahoma will hit Pryor in May.
But now it’s time for Booklahoma.
The Book Exchange and Bible Bookstore in Pryor is hosting Booklahoma at Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair St in Pryor.
What is Booklahoma? It’s a bargain book shopping charity event. For $10, you can get a bag and fill it with books. Proceeds from the sale go toward a spring break home build in Guatemala. Monetary donations are accepted.
Booklahoma is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.