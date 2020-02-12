Books

Booklahoma in Pryor will offer people this deal: Fill a bag with books for $10. Tulsa World file

 IAN MAULE

Rocklahoma will hit Pryor in May.

But now it’s time for Booklahoma.

The Book Exchange and Bible Bookstore in Pryor is hosting Booklahoma at Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair St in Pryor.

What is Booklahoma? It’s a bargain book shopping charity event. For $10, you can get a bag and fill it with books. Proceeds from the sale go toward a spring break home build in Guatemala. Monetary donations are accepted.

Booklahoma is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

