Tickets are now on sale for "An Evening with Branford Marsalis," 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Tulsa PAC.
Tickets are $35-$55, and available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.
Saxophonist Marsalis has been one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music, with a career that has ranged from leading "The Tonight Show" band and collaborating with singer-songwriter Sting on several projects, to performing with symphony orchestras and composing music for Broadway plays such as "Fences" and "Children of a Lesser God."
But Marsalis' principal vehicle has been the Branford Marsalis Quartet, which is known for its uncompromising interpretations of original compositions and jazz and popular classics. Its most recent recording, "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul," has been called its most emotionally wide-ranging and melody driven collection to date.