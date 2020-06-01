Silver Dollar City, the frontier-themed amusement park in Branson, Missouri, will reopen to the public Monday, June 15.
Season pass holders will be allowed into the park Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14.
To comply with appropriate social-distancing guidelines, daily park capacity will be limited. Pass holders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit.
Reservations can be made online at silverdollarcity.com/reservations and through the park’s mobile app. Additional details and a how-to video are posted on both sites to assist guests with this new process.
Prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors will have a touchless temperature scan. For the protection of each other, guests (age 3 and older) and all hosts will be required to wear a mask.
Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at silverdollarcity.com/playsafe.
“ ‘Creating Memories Worth Repeating’ is our mission,” said Brad Thomas, president and general manager of Silver Dollar City, in a statement. “Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories.
“We’ve spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts,” Thomas said. “We encourage our guests to read through changes we have made as they make plans for their visit.”
Opening with The City is the all-new Rivertown Smokehouse, as well as the new Cinnamon Bread Bakery. Mystic River Falls river raft ride opens later this summer.
The White Water attraction will open June 15-16 for season pass holders and to the public June 17. White Water will have similar guidelines as those put in place for Silver Dollar City, including a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced daily capacity limits, capacity adjustments for rides and restaurants and a requirement to wear a mask or face covering.
The Showboat Branson Belle will open June 20. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up purchases are allowed. Showboat Branson Belle will also follow guidelines to include a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced seating capacity and a requirement to wear a mask face or face covering except while eating.
For more, visit silverdollarcity.com.