Tickets are now on sale for former “The Voice” contestant Brian Nhira’s fourth annual Tulsa Christmas concert, to be presented Saturday, Dec. 21 at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Tickets are $25-$45, and are available at the VanTrease PACE ticket office, by calling 918-595-7777 or online at tulsacc.edu.
The concert, which is being billed as the “grand finale” of Nhira’s “The Voice” Christmas shows, will feature Nhira and other performers from “The Voice” TV series, accompanied by local musicians.
Proceeds will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Backpack Program, which provide youngsters who are living with food insecurity nutritious meals and snacks they can take home Fridays after school.
In addition, the concert’s presenter, Good Life Music and Media Lessons will donate music and media lessons to concert attendees with proof of ticket purchase.
For more information: briannhira.com/christmas.