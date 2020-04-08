Kyla Perkins originally planned to be the Easter Bunny for a party of one.
“My 4-year-old daughter was very upset that she wasn’t going to be able to visit the Easter Bunny this year,” Perkins said.
As with so many things in the past few weeks, most of the traditional events and activities associated with the Easter holiday — from elaborate church services to choral concerts, family dinners to Easter egg hunts — have either been canceled or have been adapted to virtual presentation through social media platforms.
So Perkins decided that if her daughter was not going to be able to visit the Easter Bunny, then the Easter Bunny was going to visit her.
Perkins found a suitable costume online, but then considered how there were other youngsters who might want to know that the Easter Bunny was out there somewhere.
She got in touch with officials at Tulsa Public Schools and Hoover Elementary School about showing up during the hours that the school would be distributing lunches for students to bring a bit of Easter cheer.
Perkins was given the go-ahead and has been at the school in costume between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. greeting all those who stop to pick up school lunches or who might just happen to drive through the neighborhood.
She plans to continue to make these midday appearances through Friday, April 10.
Then, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 11, Perkins will be in costume to take part in the Tulsa Easter Bunny Drive-By at Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park, 4707 E. 21st St.
Perkins will be joined by members of the Real Okie Superheroes, a nonprofit organization that sends people dressed up as superhero and science-fiction characters to public events.
“It’s a strictly no-contact event,” Perkins said. “We really can’t stress enough that people will need to stay in their cars. We don’t want to risk anyone getting sick.”
Each character will be waving, holding signs, dancing and having a good time. The Sugar Booger Shaved Ice shop will be selling frozen treats to those who go through the drive-through.
“We are wanting to bring a little happiness into people’s lives at a time when things are pretty rough for everyone,” she said. “And you really can’t put a price on making kids smile.”
Donations are appreciated but not required. To donate, go to paypal.me/kylaposhperkins or paypal.me/realokie.
As for Perkins’ younger daughter, the family has been conspiring to make certain she isn’t aware of her mother’s alter ego — so that when the Easter Bunny does appear at the Perkins home on Sunday, it will be a surprise.
“I guess that’s one of the positive things about my husband being furloughed,” Perkins said. “He’s really good at keeping the kids occupied when I have to go out to the school.”