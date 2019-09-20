“Brokelahoma,” a documentary about the state of education in Oklahoma, will have its theatrical premiere next week at Circle Cinema, with a Q-and-A panel to follow.
Local filmmaker Titus Jackson did his research on the subject, talked to educators, flew a drone over the state Capitol to film the 2018 teacher walkout and even found a way to inject humor into his film.
“I’m a frustrated dad who decided to spend the past couple of years working on a documentary about public education, (and) the story is mainly told through interviews with the people on the front lines — the teachers,” Jackson said.
The film, Jackson said, chronicles what led to Oklahoma’s underfunded public education system becoming a cautionary tale, “and in the end points us in the right direction to start digging ourselves out,” he said.
“This is not your typical boring talking-heads documentary. There are quite a few surprises in the film along the way. People that care about public education will want to know about this film. The proof is in the viewing.”
The screening is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Circle Cinema, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The Q-and-A will include the filmmaker as well as education advocates state Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, and Shawna Mott-Wright, vice president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, both of whom also appear in the documentary.
Adult admission to “Brokelahoma” is $9.50, while students and seniors are $7.50, with tickets available online at circlecinema.org and at the box-office.
