Celebrate Tulsa’s newest Route 66 road sign attraction at Buck Atom’s with a virtual event Wednesday evening.
Hosted by Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma's Lieutenant Governor, and Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curious on 66, you can watch as they flip the switch live, turning on the new 20-foot neon sign at the store located at 1347 E. 11th St. for the first time.
Special guests (via video) include Rhys Martin, president of Oklahoma Route 66 Association; Karen Keith, Tulsa County Commissioner; Abby Kurin, Director of Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture and Todd Sanders, owner of Roadhouse Relics.
The event will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/buckatomson66/). Once it’s safe to congregate, a large event will be held to celebrate the attraction.
Shane Brown donated time to produce the Facebook Live event. The Buck Atom's sign was designed by Todd Sanders of Roadhouse Relics, fabricated locally by Encino Signs, Frederick Signs and the Neon Signtist, and electric services were supplied by Meeks Electric.