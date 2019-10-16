A car show to benefit the Little Light House of Tulsa will take place Saturday, Oct. 19.
The car show hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (registration us open until 11 a.m.) and the show will take place at Square 91 Shopping Center, located at 91st St. and South Memorial Dr.
Proceeds will be used to purchase Christmas presents for special needs children who are helped through the Little Light House.
Seventeen different classes of cars, trucks, jeeps and custom vehicles will be on display, with prizes awarded for each class along with trophies for best of show, best paint, best interior, best engine and sponsor’s choice. Sponsors are Jim Glover Auto Family and J. David Jewelers.