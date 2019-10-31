Casting calls for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" have been set for both Tulsa and Oklahoma City for Native Americans interested in appearing in the film.
The Tulsa casting call is set for noon-5 p.m. Nov. 16, at the DoubleTree Hotel at Warren Place, 6110 S. Yale Ave., with the production "inviting Osage and other Native American men and women" to audition for roles, according to the Oklahoma Film & Music Office.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the novel about the Osage "Reign of Terror" in the 1920s Osage Nation, and it is expected to begin filming next year in the Pawhuska area, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Meanwhile, an Oklahoma City casting call is set for noon-5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Renaissance Waterford Marriott, 6300 Waterford Blvd.
Photos will be taken at the casting call and no preparation is necessary, the release said, with more information about how the casting process will work available by emailing KFMGeneral@gmail.com.
According to the release: "We hope for a large turnout! Open calls take time, so please plan accordingly....Please circulate this to groups, reservations, and communities with Osage and other Native American Indigenous people!"
For Osage and Native Americans in the area who cannot attend the casting call, they should send a photo and contact details to Rene Haynes Casting at rhctalent@gmail.com, typing “KFM Casting” in the subject line.
A casting call was previously announced for the Osage community from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, at W Building on the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska, specifically for members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts.